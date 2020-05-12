Diplo Vows To Meet Newborn Son For The First Time As Soon As Closing Ends

WENN

The LSD supergroup member admits he has not met his newborn baby Pace and says he will book a flight to meet his son as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

New pope Diplo She has yet to meet her son Pace due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported in March 2020 that the hit maker "Genius", real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, she had fathered a baby with a beauty queen and model Jevon king, and used the Mother's Day holiday in the United States on Sunday, May 10, 2020 to confirm the happy news.

After sharing a photo gallery on Instagram, one of him and his mother, one of his ex Kathryn Lockhart With her older children Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6, and one of King's with baby Pace, he admitted that he does not yet know the baby due to the health crisis.

"So I had a full baby during the quarantine," Major Lazer said the star. "I was hesitant to post it because not only did he have a better haircut than me."

"But also because I have not yet met him as we are a million miles apart and close borders," continued the "Earthquake" star. "His name is Pace, he and his mom are super healthy and happy and I will see you as soon as we turn the corner in this global closure."

In his initial post, Diplo wrote: "Thank you for giving me life and helping me create it: the three strongest mothers in the world … I am still a work in progress, but I have given you three beautiful perfect children. I love you all until the moon and back. "

King, meanwhile, shared a moment of her holding baby Pace to commemorate the special day, as well as a close-up of her son's face, which she captioned, "My son, as your mother, I promise to love you, protect you, guide you. , teach you, inspire you, provide you, and most importantly, pray for you. Love, your mom. "