Detroit Metro father and son die days apart from Covid-19 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Covid-19 has taken the lives of thousands of people in Michigan, with a large majority in Metro Detroit. This horrible virus is leaving families to mourn multiple losses.

"He trained his whole life, trained on Country Day, loved training, and just loved, nurturing people on his way," said Nate Slappey III, who lost his father and grandfather to Covid-19.

Slappey describes his father, Nathaniel, as creative and very familiar. Nathaniel, also known as Coach Slappey, sadly lost his battle with Covid-19 on May 2, just three days after his father died from the virus. Nate says that thanks to them, he hopes to carry the family's name.

"Our foundation of faith and all those values ​​that we carry today were instilled by him," he said.

Nathaniel Slappey would have turned 50 last Saturday and, as a surprise to the family, Nate's wife Ada arranged the perfect celebration.

"I think once the family got two and two together and started recognizing people and realizing they were here to celebrate dad, it was like going home perfectly, it was the perfect way to say we love you ", said.

The family thought they were going to play golf in Nathaniel's honor, but they were greeted by more than 100 of their friends. Nate says he was not surprised by his father's huge turnout.

"We couldn't go places without him meeting people. He had a contagious personality and just loved life and loved doing the things he loved," he said.

