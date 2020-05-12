David Lynch's strange weather reports return

Screenshot: Youtube

For a short period in the middle of00s director David Lynch would post quick videos on his website succinctly describing the weather in Los Angeles. That was it, except for a strange day when he posted this clip, in which a masked figure appears to ask the children to help him find his legs.

Lynch finally stopped doing weather reports, until now! In a new clip posted on your YouTIn his Monday account, Lynch tells people what the temperature is in Los Angeles and that residents should wait for the sun.shines later in the day.

Hopefully Lynch continues to make the reports, but I know he is also quarantined. making little lampsas one does