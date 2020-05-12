David Adefeso presents new financial advice: "Make your money work for you,quot; – Watch his video

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso shared a new video about all sorts of financial tips and tricks. This is what he said to his IG fans:

People are really grateful to David for these videos he continues to share, and they made sure to praise his initiative in the comments.

‘For many people, working more to earn more money is a way of life. Most assume that they need to sacrifice their hobbies or time with friends and family to move forward in life. Well, there is another way. And the truly wealthy I work with practice it. It is what I call making "money to sleep,quot; i. me. making your money work for you even while you are asleep. It does so by owning INVESTMENTS. Whether it's equity investments, stock options, bonds, gold, real estate, life insurance, annuities, bitcoin CDs, commodities … and much more;

I break them all down in my new YOUTUBE series starting today at 3 p.m. / PST (6 p.m./EST), "David wrote on his IG account.

He went on and posted: ‘What do they all mean? What are the risks and possible returns on each investment? And which one is right for you? Join me today by clicking the link in my bio above … and don't forget to SUBSCRIBE. #DavidAdefeso #Money # Wealth #investments ".

A follower said "they sent this to my two young men," who had to learn in their early and mid twenties now, "and someone else posted the following message:" Thank you for sharing your knowledge. "

Another Instagram installer also made sure to show his appreciation to David for offering these helpful financial tips these days, during the global crisis we are in the midst of: love I love his informative teaching style. THANK YOU. I'm still watching. "

Ad

In other news, David shared a beautiful photo of his mother, and he also made sure to write the most emotional message for her.



Post views:

0 0