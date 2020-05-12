Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Names Czar COVID-19 for Health and Access to Health Care – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson expressed frustration Tuesday over the unavailability of COVID-19 evidence in Dallas.

He said less than 2% of the population in Dallas County has been screened and with the reopening of companies, the need for solid evidence is even more vital.

“I am not interested in pointing fingers or playing the blame game with the availability of evidence. We are where we are and we know we are not where we should be, ”said Mayor Johnson. "Our job as city leaders is to look out for the interests of our residents."

Mayor Johnson says he has asked Dr. Kelvin Baggett to be COVID-19's Tsar of Access to Health and Medical Care for the city of Dallas.

Dr. Baggett was not present during the mayor's announcement.

%MINIFYHTMLb48527eb6d1bc879b1d77418d02128c417%

The goal is to ensure that all communities have access to the evidence and background monitoring done effectively.

Dr. Baggett will work with the city, Dallas County, hospital systems, the private sector, religious leaders, academic institutions, and the Economic Recovery Task Force.

"This is a hands-on situation and it has been from the beginning," said Mayor Johnson.

He said that everyone has a role to play in helping us get through this situation faster.

"This virus is still spreading. People keep dying, "he said. “Now is not the time for a party in the park or at your house. We are not out of the forest yet.

Mayor Johnson reminded the public to maintain social distancing and hand washing often.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources