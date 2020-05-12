Dakota Johnson says she has struggled with depression since she was 15 or 14

by Dakota JohnsonThere is a silver lining in your fight against depression.

In a recently published interview for Marie Claire as the cover girl of the theme "Summer 2020,quot;, the Fifty shades Star became personal when she spoke about her years of experience with depression.

"I have struggled with depression since I was young, since I was 15 or 14 years old," he reminded the magazine. "It was then when, with the help of professionals, I thought, Oh this is something I can fall for"

However, "I have learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," he said. "I think I have a lot of complexities, but they don't get off me. I don't think it's anybody else's problem."

In another part of the interview, the now 30-year-old star shared that his brain "moves at a million miles per minute." "I have a lot of work to do to purge thoughts and emotions, and I'm in a lot of therapy," Johnson said.