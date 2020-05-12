Dakota Johnson says she has struggled with depression since she was 15 or 14

by Dakota JohnsonThere is a silver lining in your fight against depression.
In a recently published interview for Marie Claire as the cover girl of the theme "Summer 2020,quot;, the Fifty shades Star became personal when she spoke about her years of experience with depression.
"I have struggled with depression since I was young, since I was 15 or 14 years old," he reminded the magazine. "It was then when, with the help of professionals, I thought, Oh this is something I can fall for"
However, "I have learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," he said. "I think I have a lot of complexities, but they don't get off me. I don't think it's anybody else's problem."
In another part of the interview, the now 30-year-old star shared that his brain "moves at a million miles per minute." "I have a lot of work to do to purge thoughts and emotions, and I'm in a lot of therapy," Johnson said.
She spoke of dealing with crippling anxiety in a 2015 interview with Another magazine, explaining: "Sometimes I get scared to the point of not knowing what I'm thinking or doing. I have a total anxiety attack."
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Johnson explained, "I have them all the time anyway, but auditioning is bad."
Almost five years later, the coronavirus pandemic keeps her awake at night.
"I am constantly thinking about the state of the world right now," he said in the interview, which took place in February.
"It keeps me awake at night, all night, every night … My brain goes to dark and crazy places."
