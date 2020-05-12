Dakota Johnson reveals her battle with depression due to "many complexities"

Marie Claire / Steven Pan Magazine

The actress of & # 39; Fifty Shades of Gray & # 39; she opens up in a magazine interview about her struggling with mental health issues and insists she won't make her depression 'anyone else's problem'.

Dakota Johnson She has insisted that she will not make her depression "anyone else's problem" after admitting that she has had problems with her mental health since she was a teenager.

In a candid interview with Marie Claire, "The Peanut Butter Hawk"The star opened up to the fight against depression," since she was 15 or 14 years old, "and confessed that" she has to do a lot of work to purge her thoughts and emotions. "

"My brain is moving at a million miles per minute," Dakota explained. With the help of professionals, I thought, 'Oh, this (therapy) is something I can fall for.' "

"But I learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," he shared. "I think I have a lot of complexities, but they don't get off me. I don't think it's anybody else's problem."

The "Fifty shades released"The star continued to reflect that working on her issues has made her feel more confident and has reached a point in her career where she is more prepared to come forward and weigh in on decisions about the projects she is working on."

"For a long time, I made a movie and had nothing to say," he recalled. "It could go into something, and it will be one thing, and then it will come out as something totally different. As an artist, you think, 'What the hell?'

"I definitely want my craft, my art, and my ideas to be respected and discarded. I want to be part of the process," he added, before laughing, "I also have a very specific taste."