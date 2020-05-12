DaBaby proposes B. Simone in & # 39; Wild & # 39; N Out & # 39;

VH1

In the next episode of the show, it seems like Charlotte's rapper is proposing to the social media star, who bursts onto the stage in a wedding dress.

DaBaby and B. Simone once again provoke rumors of romance. During his appearance in "Wild & # 39; N OutThe two stars are incessantly flirtatious interacting. According to a sneak peek at the next episode of the show, it seems Charlotte's rapper is proposing to her.

The teaser video shows B. Simone in a wedding dress. DaBaby is about to kneel before another girl before B. Simon steps in. "Hell no! Hell no! Who's this bitch?" she can be heard screaming. The video is cut when DaBaby turns his attention to B. Simone, to his enthusiasm.

B. Simone had repeatedly publicized her obsession with DaBaby. Last year, the businesswoman left some thirsty comments on "Bop's" social media posts. She was also photographed wearing a traditional white wedding dress complete with a veil while wearing a DaBaby cardboard cutout in a tuxedo while attending Jess Hilarious' Halloween party in Atlanta.

The rapper / businesswoman also once stated that she was ready to be the stepmother of her two children. In December 2019, he finally had a chance to snuggle up to the 28-year-old star at a club.

More recently, they fueled speculation about a possible romantic relationship with each other with images of the two flirting with each other, hit maker "Intro" has clarified that, contrary to rumors, they are not an item.

The Cleveland rapper made things clear about the nature of his relationship with B. Simone by sharing a preview of his upcoming music video for "Find My Way," starring the cast member of "Girls Cruise." "Stupid a ** n *** a lol, #MarketingGOAT," he wrote in the caption, suggesting that the PDA images were just a marketing ploy to drive the release of his cinematic images.