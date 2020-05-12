Cynthia Bailey shows fans what her additional daughter Kayla Hill prepared for her for Mother's Day

Cynthia Bailey had the best weekend for Mother's Day. She kept her fans up-to-date on social media, showing them the really nice reunion he had at her and Mike Hill's house.

Now, she also wanted to show people what her extra daughter gave her. People loved that he called Kayla Hill an extra daughter.

‘My beautiful sweet baby voucher @kayylahill made me this delicious cake for Mother's Day. It was (past time it was, like we ate everything lol) white cake with cream cheese frosting inside and out. She did it from scratch! She is a student at UCLA, however, we may need to take some baking classes. Your baking skills are off the chain! thanks and now i'm patiently waiting for the cake pops to arrive today "Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower said: No No, "I am patiently waiting for the cake to come out today,quot;! It looks delicious! Lawd! "And another fan posted this:" The bond, love and beauty in this photo is beyond words! God bless your beautiful new mixed family. "

Someone else posted: "Awww … I call my kids @ cynthiabailey10,quot; My Bonus Babies "" and someone else said, "I love it! Happy and belated Mother's Day !! You and @kayylahill look a bit alike ! Continuous blessings and happiness. I love you guys ♥ ️ @ cynthiabailey10. '

One follower wrote, "Something simple done with love. That's what Mother's Day is all about," and someone else posted, "Thank you for always being classy at these gatherings while Grandma was dumb as always."

One follower said, "She is beautiful. Happy to see your family grow @ cynthiabailey10," and one fan mentioned the RHOA Virtual Meeting: "Cynthia was better dressed for the Meeting, she looked amazing."

Don't forget to check out the photos Cynthia decided to share on her IG account so that her followers can see what happened there over the weekend.



