Cynthia Bailey reveals her latest collaboration and fans congratulate her

Cynthia Bailey has just revealed to her fans and IG fans the new deal she has just sealed. People are really proud of her and they made sure to congratulate her in the comments.

‘Announcement | Hello Hopeful Model! I've partnered with @ambiskincare to find your next brand face. Are you that face You could become her new spokesperson model and win a modeling contract, a cash stipend, a photo shoot for a digital campaign, and have me mentor during the process. Go to AMBI.com/nextgreatface for all the details. ENTER THE LINK IN MY BIO. I look forward to seeing your presentations. Best wishes, "Cynthia," she captioned her post.

A follower had the following opinion about Cynthia's new partnership: ‘I'm sure this is based on good intentions. However, can you hold Ambi responsible for her skin lightening creams, especially in Africa, which have left women of color scarred for life? What is your strategy towards people of color? For decades they marketed and sold their skin lightening products as "do you want to have fair skin?"

Cynthia also shared a photo in which she flaunts her beauty.

A follower said: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 U shine like a diamond honey! I just love everything about you. You stayed true to yourself and that's all that matters. Best wishes. please televise the wedding. "

An Instagram installer said: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 Come through AMBI! Come through to our favorite housewife! & # 39; And someone else advised Cynthia to leave RHOA and posted this message: & # 39; Cynthia, you are so beautiful and elegant … Let the Atlanta housewives go … Live and enjoy your life with Mike and the girls ..🙏 & # 39;

In other news, Cynthia had the best weekend for Mother's Day. She kept her fans up-to-date on social media, showing them the really nice reunion he had at her and Mike Hill's house.



