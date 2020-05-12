Cubicle return? The pandemic will change office life forever

LONDON – Office jobs will never be the same.

When workers around the world finally return to their desks, they will find many changes due to the pandemic. For starters, fewer people will return to their offices as the coronavirus crisis makes work from home more accepted, health concerns persist, and companies weigh rent savings and productivity benefits.

Otherwise, the changes will begin with the journey as workers arrive in staggered shifts to avoid crowds at peak hours. Staff can take turns working alternate days in the office to reduce overcrowding. Markings on the floor or digital sensors may remind people to stay out of the way and cubicles may even return.

"This is going to be a catalyst for things that people were too scared to do before," said John Furneaux, CEO of Hive, a work software startup in New York City. The pandemic "gives an additional boost to allow ourselves and others to make changes to centuries-old work practices."

Hive plans to help employees avoid commuting at rush hour by starting at different times, said Furneaux, who he believes had the virus. In Britain, the government is considering asking employers to do the same.

In larger companies, senior executives are reconsidering downtown office towers with workers. British bank Barclays is making a "long-term adjustment to how we think about our placement strategy," said CEO Jes Staley. "The idea of ​​putting 7,000 people in one building may be a thing of the past."

That is already happening in China, where blockades began to ease in March. Beijing municipal authorities limited the number of people in each office to no more than 50% of usual staff levels, requiring office employees to wear face masks and sit at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) away.

At a minimum, the COVID-19 crisis could be the death sentence for some recent polarizing office trends, such as shared workspaces used by many tech startups to create a more informal and creative environment. Cubicles and partitions are coming back as the virus accelerates away from open office spaces, the architects say.

Design firm Bergmeyer is reinstalling dividers on 85 desks in its Boston office that have been phased out over the years. That "will return a greater degree of privacy to individual desks, in addition to the physical barrier that this health crisis now guarantees," said Vice President Rachel Zsembery.

There is no rush to return. At Google and Facebook, employees will be able to work remotely until the end of the year. Other companies have realized that they don't even need an office.

Executives at the San Francisco Range teamwork startup had called in their office because they wanted a bigger place. But when the California Place Refugee Order was issued, they instead scrapped their search and decided to go to all the remote places indefinitely, a move that would save six figures on rent.

"We were looking at the writing on the wall," said co-founder Jennifer Dennard.

An advantage of having a completely remote workforce is that the company can recruit a broader pool of candidates beyond San Francisco, where the astronomical costs of housing have cost many. But Dennard said the downside is that it eliminates "chaotic interruptions,quot; – casual encounters between staff members that can spark creativity, which is why the company is planning for more online collaboration to make this happen.

Good Brothers Digital, a public relations firm in Wales, also abandoned its office space in downtown Cardiff. Director Martyn John said productivity is as high as it was before the pandemic forced them to work from home, so he decided to give up the company's office space to save on rent, one of his biggest expenses.

Why drag employees into the office if they are happier working from home?

"People are going to wait for him now."

The trend of working from home will continue to accelerate even after the pandemic ends, according to consulting firm Gartner.

After the pandemic, 41% of employees expect to work remotely at least part of the time, compared to 30% before the outbreak, according to 220 human resources executives surveyed.

Not all companies can go completely remotely, especially large corporations with thousands of employees. Still, they are carefully thinking about who should return to the office and who can and should continue to work from home.

At Dell, more people are going to work from home, but "we're still going to need offices," because some jobs are better done there, said digital director Jen Felch. She cited customer service staff, who can access more resources in the office to diagnose equipment problems.

More than 90% of Dell's 165,000 global full-time employees work remotely during the pandemic, compared to 30% before it started. Once the lock is shipped, she estimates the number will be over 50%.

The outbreak will also force companies to take hygiene much more seriously.

"The number of people cleaning and disinfecting an office will skyrocket," said Brian Kropp, head of human resources research at Gartner.

Particular attention will be paid to places like conference rooms, which will need to be cleaned between uses, causing additional disruption, he said.

Or companies could completely eliminate face-to-face meetings.

"What sense does it make to sanitize everyone's desk if you put everyone in the same room," said Furneaux of Hive, who said he is carefully considering how to organize events like "all hands meetings,quot; for his 70 staff. "We might have the weird scenario of conference calls in the office."

High-tech solutions will play a role, such as sensors to remind people to maintain social distance, said Joanna Daly, vice president of corporate health and safety at IBM.

Existing industrial sensor technology could easily be adapted to offices, Daly said.

A possible example: "We want our phones to ring if we get closer than 2 meters while we have a conversation," he said.

Follow Kelvin Chan at twitter.com/chanman