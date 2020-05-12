COVID-19 resurfaces in reopened countries; Wuhan sees the first group in a month

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



The World Health Organization on Monday called for continued vigilance as several areas that have eased the restriction on the blockade began to see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, and the United States is also beginning to unbutton.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began last December, saw its first cluster of cases in at least a month. The city began reopening in early April.

The group consisted of only six cases: a symptomatic 89-year-old man and five asymptomatic cases. All those infected lived in the same residential community. However, it was enough to scare government officials.

Emily Feng of NPR reported from Beijing that "the increase in asymptomatic cases so difficult to detect has alarmed public health authorities in China, which have intensified efforts to trace contacts and tests."

China's state media announced Tuesday that it has ordered all Wuhan residents, approximately 11 million people, to be screened in the next 10 days.

Similarly, the mayor of Seoul closed bars and restaurants over the weekend, just days after South Korea eased restrictions and allowed companies to reopen, due to an increase of 86 new COVID-19 cases. Authorities identified a 29-year-old boy who visited five nightclubs and a bar while infected with the virus, leading to an outbreak of at least 54 cases, according to NPR. The increase also prompted South Korean officials to delay reopening of schools.

Germany also saw an increase in cases after the restrictions eased last week.

"Releasing the blocks is complex and difficult," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday, posing as Dr. Tedros. What is happening in these places are "signs of the challenges that may arise,quot;.

"Fortunately, all three countries have systems to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases," he added.

Although many areas of the USA USA They are beginning to reopen, it is not clear if the country has such systems to handle the resurgence. At a Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress that the revival "will absolutely happen,quot; after we reopen.

"If it does not respond adequately, we will have the harmful consequence of more infections and more deaths," he said.