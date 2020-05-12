Courteney Cox is nervous when her daughter Coco asks about the "Friends,quot; character Chandler!

The actress was chatting with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, and was very nervous when the teenager asked about none other than Chandler Bing – her friends, on-screen partner! Courteney Cox and Coco were filming a Mother's Day interview that was supposed to be all about the star's experience of being pregnant with her.

Despite the fact that the TV show Friends came to an end before the 15-year-old was born, she still knows everything, as she is so iconic. Also, his mother was there!

With that said, he just had to ask his mother about his on-screen lover, Chandler.

The interview started when Coco found out about her mother's experience being pregnant with her and admitted that she was really "uncomfortable,quot;.

However, she laughed at the discomfort and proceeded to take her interviewing role very seriously.

"Describe your pregnancy trip with me in three words," he asked Courteney.

"Exciting, emotional, great," replied the actress, getting an "aww,quot; from her daughter.

The following questions were more like a word association game, Coco asked her mother what came up first when she heard the words "baby,quot;, "pregnancy,quot;, "mother,quot; and finally "Chandler!"

As you can imagine, that last one made the actress of Friends nervous, since it really took her by surprise.

"Is that really it?" Courteney asked, making sure her daughter really wanted to include Monica Geller's man in the conversation.

"Yes, it really is," replied the girl, laughing.

Instead of answering, however, Courteney laughed, exclaimed "Oh my gosh,quot; and changed the subject.

Die-hard Friends fans know full well that Courteney's character Monica and Matthew Perry's character Chandler start out as friends but eventually fall in love and get together.

That said, Coco's question must have caused a lot of excitement in the fandom!



