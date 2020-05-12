Could Mars missions bring alien viruses to Earth? – BGR

NASA is well aware of the risks of bringing samples back from Mars, and is taking precautions to ensure that microbial life is not lost.

Samples from the Red Planet will be treated "like the Ebola virus,quot; while being handled by scientists.

We are in the midst of a global health crisis due to a virus that apparently came out of nowhere. At this point, the last thing we need to do is have to worry about an alien virus invading Earth after being dormant for millions or billions of years. Believe it or not, it is a real concern for scientists who are eager to study rocks and material brought to Earth from Mars.

Currently, NASA does not have concrete data for a manned mission to Mars, but it is already working on the sample collection network that will bring the first fresh Martian soil to our plant. The Perseverance rover is capable of collecting and sealing samples that will one day be sent back to Earth.

In a new interview with Scott Hubbard of Stanford, a former NASA Ames director and planetary protection scientist, they discuss the intense precautions that will be taken to ensure Earth is not invaded by alien microbes.

The idea of ​​planetary protection is simple, and it goes both ways. That is, we don't want to contaminate other planets with microbes or life forms on Earth and we definitely don't want to accidentally bring extraterrestrial life onto our planet. How we make sure that none of those things happen is obviously much more complex.

"I have heard from some colleagues in the area of ​​human space flight that they can see how, in today's environment, the general public might be more concerned with bringing back some strange microbe, virus or contamination," says Hubbard.

Hubbard is one of many scientists who contributed to a new report evaluating NASA's planetary protection strategy. The report details how NASA protects other planets from pollution (hint: NASA is actually very good at cleaning things up before they go into space) and also addresses the perceived risk of bringing microscopic organisms from other worlds.

"To guard against contamination from the back, there is a great effort to 'break the chain of contact' between the returning spacecraft and the rock samples from Mars. For example, autonomous sealing and welding techniques are planned to create three or four levels of containment, "explains Hubbard.

"In my opinion, and that of the scientific community, the possibility that the rocks of Mars that are millions of years old contain an active life form that could infect Earth is extremely low. But, the samples returned by MSR will be quarantined and treated like the Ebola virus until their safety is proven. "

Well that's certainly comforting to hear. If you're interested in really going into the details, the entire interview is a great read.

Image Source: NASA