Coronavirus will not delay the release of & # 39; Avatar 2 & # 39;

20th Century Fox

The director ensures that the highly anticipated sequel to & # 39; Avatar & # 39; It is still slated for a release in December 2021 despite filming being stopped due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Up News Info –

James Cameronis so expected "Avatar"The sequel is still on the way for a release in December 2021.

The filmmaker has been filming both "Avatar 2"and"Avatar 3"For the past several years, with the second installment of the hit sci-fi franchise currently slated to launch on December 17, 2021.

While the release date comes 12 years after the original film's debut, Cameron has assured fans that the film will not be delayed amid the Covid-19 crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLc90ef2888946839e78dabbb43e022ca115%

"I want to return to work on Avatar 2, which we are currently not allowed to do under state emergency laws or regulations. So everything is on hold right now," he told Empire magazine.

The filmmaker added that, just before everyone entered the running of the bulls, he was preparing to "shoot down in New Zealand, so he was pushed," adding: "We are trying to get back as quickly as possible."

"On the positive side, New Zealand appears to have been very effective in controlling the virus, and its goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe they can do with aggressive contact screening and testing," the director explained.

"So there is a very good chance that our shoot will take a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news."

He added that digital effects teams continue to work on the feature from home, further limiting any potential impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldañaand Sigourney Weaver they are ready to return for the new movie.