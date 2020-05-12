Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Dozens of US states USA They are beginning to reopen their economies, hoping to ease the economic pain caused by restrictions on fighting the pandemic. But by doing so now, before meeting the minimum criteria for a safe reopening, they are inviting disaster, writes our science journalist Donald G. McNeil Jr.

The states that are lifting the restrictions now "are living in a dream world," Donald told us. "They are desperate to reopen, and they are right to feel that. But they have convinced themselves that it is safe to reopen, and it is not."

As a result, the dreaded second wave of infection may not wait until fall, many scientists told Donald. Scattered and premature reopens can trigger a wavelet storm, breaking unpredictably across the country.

"We are not reopening based on science," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Obama administration. "We are reopening based on politics, ideology and public pressure. And I think it will end badly."

Some key conclusions:

Having states and territories doing competitive and uncoordinated experiments on reopening is "challenging Mother Nature to kill you or someone you love," said Dr. Frieden. "Mother Nature beats at the end, and she beats a thousand."

Countries across Europe took some of their biggest steps to ease restrictions on Monday. But they did it mainly region by region, calibrated to local risk. And daily life remains far from the pre-virus norm.

Half of Spain's population can now gather in groups of up to 10 people, eat in open-air bars and restaurants, and visit shops. The other half, largely those of densely populated cities like Barcelona and Madrid, remain under strict restrictions.

The revival of global economies may depend on the safe return of students to school, allowing parents to re-enter the workforce entirely. But there is no consensus on how to do it, and we still don't know how quickly young people transmit the virus.

Older students have been allowed to return first, assuming they will be better at following the rules on masks and social distancing. They have been told to dress warmly, because windows and doors are kept open for fresh air to circulate. Smaller classes, one-way hall traffic, and staggered breaks are also part of the plan.

