Coronavirus summary: what happened today

We have been exploring new ways of cooking and eating, out of necessity. I keep a printed file of all our new recipes and food tricks, noted with the date of completion and the level of block we were at, as well as ingredient substitutions, etc. I'm going to scan them into a PDF to preserve all the notes and splatters, and make a Covid-19 recipe book to pass on through the family.

– Billie Lythberg, Auckland, New Zealand