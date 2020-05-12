Coronavirus summary: what happened today

The dreaded second wave may hit too soon
Dozens of US states USA They are beginning to reopen their economies, hoping to ease the economic pain caused by restrictions on fighting the pandemic. But by doing so now, before meeting the minimum criteria for a safe reopening, they are inviting disaster, writes our science journalist Donald G. McNeil Jr.
The states that are lifting the restrictions now "are living in a dream world," Donald told us. "They are desperate to reopen, and they are right to feel that. But they have convinced themselves that it is safe to reopen, and it is not."
As a result, the dreaded second wave of infection may not wait until fall, many scientists told Donald. Scattered and premature reopens can trigger a wavelet storm, breaking unpredictably across the country.
"We are not reopening based on science," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Obama administration. "We are reopening based on politics, ideology and public pressure. And I think it will end badly."
Some key conclusions:
-
More expensive There is increasing evidence that if all people wear masks in public, they are much more effective in stopping transmission than previously believed. But outside of New York, California, and a few other states, many Americans are reluctant to use them.
-
Track contacts. The goal of tracing and testing the contacts of each infected person remains far from the United States. To stay up to date, the country would need 30 to 40 times more trained contact trackers than now, 100 times more testing, and a budget of $ 1.5 billion per week.
-
Time delay. The effects of reopening will not be immediately apparent, as it takes two to three weeks for newly infected individuals to become seriously ill. People can lower their guard and make the second wave worse.
Having states and territories doing competitive and uncoordinated experiments on reopening is "challenging Mother Nature to kill you or someone you love," said Dr. Frieden. "Mother Nature beats at the end, and she beats a thousand."
Europe stands on tiptoe (unevenly) outside the running of the bulls
Countries across Europe took some of their biggest steps to ease restrictions on Monday. But they did it mainly region by region, calibrated to local risk. And daily life remains far from the pre-virus norm.
In France, residents were they were allowed to leave their homes without government documentation for the first time in eight weeks, except in Paris during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Some "nonessential,quot; businesses reopened, some schools welcomed students, and some beauty salons were full. Cafes, restaurants, bars and theaters are closed at least until June.
Germany eased restrictions in most areas, but not in three states where the number of new infections was considered too high. The reopening of gyms in the country's most populated region was allowed. Many houses of worship are open again, although congregations are asked to maintain social distance and refrain from singing. Germany is also reopening some schools (see next article).
Half of Spain's population can now gather in groups of up to 10 people, eat in open-air bars and restaurants, and visit shops. The other half, largely those of densely populated cities like Barcelona and Madrid, remain under strict restrictions.
The German school experiment.
The revival of global economies may depend on the safe return of students to school, allowing parents to re-enter the workforce entirely. But there is no consensus on how to do it, and we still don't know how quickly young people transmit the virus.
Germany's approach may be a model. Some schools offer free self-administered coronavirus tests. The test will help reassure students and teachers about their safety, and may help answer whether schoolchildren can be "super spreaders,quot; that can infect many others while showing few, if any, symptoms.
Older students have been allowed to return first, assuming they will be better at following the rules on masks and social distancing. They have been told to dress warmly, because windows and doors are kept open for fresh air to circulate. Smaller classes, one-way hall traffic, and staggered breaks are also part of the plan.
