Coronavirus patient returns home after 13 days on a respirator at North Texas Hospital – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(video credit: Medical City North Hills)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After 18 days in Medical City North Hills, 13 of which were on a ventilator, Ismael Márquez arrived home on Monday.

Márquez, 33, of Haltom City, was released from the hospital after being treated by COVID-19

A team of applause and cheers was there when they took him out of the hospital.

%MINIFYHTMLbc0bb8db4116a530d9d70222f03c6ce614%

His wife was waiting for him when he left the building.

He was heading home to continue resting and video chatting with his mother in Mexico on his birthday.

Today is Marquez's mother's birthday.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources