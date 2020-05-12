On Monday, Governor Tony Evers allowed almost all nonessential businesses to reopen, as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time, partially lifting the restriction that has kept them closed for weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest order, which went into effect immediately, addresses criticism from small businesses and Republican lawmakers that it was unfair to allow essential businesses, such as grocery stores, to remain open, while non-essential businesses, such as florists, had to close under Evers' "home insurance,quot;. order, which runs until May 26. The last order applies to all freestanding stores and malls that have outdoor entrances, but not to stores in large indoor malls.

The order, issued by Department of Health Services secretary Andrea Palm, under the direction of Evers, strongly encourages all shoppers and store workers to wear masks, but does not require it. Everyone in the store must keep a 6 foot distance from each other. Evers also allowed the reopening of movie theaters.

"This is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin business owners to return to work safely and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local places," Evers said in a statement. "Both customers and workers must trust their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so that we can continue to advance our state while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing a Republican-backed lawsuit seeking to block the order's extension and take power from Evers' health secretary to make similar orders in the future. Instead, the Evers administration would have to work with the Republican-controlled Legislature to enact a rule.

Also Monday, free community testing sites opened in Milwaukee and Madison, expanding the number of locations where people can show up without an appointment to be tested for the highly contagious virus without having to leave their vehicles.

Community testing sites are part of the state's ongoing effort to create testing sites in areas with a known lack of access to COVID-19 testing or with community spread, which is when health officials cannot track how one person contracted the disease. The sites, which also run walk-ins, are open to all residents, including those jobs deemed essential.

"I urge anyone who needs a test to get tested at one of these sites and help protect their community and family from this virus," Evers said in a statement.

The lines of cars stretched to block in Milwaukee, and people said they had to wait hours to get tested. Milwaukee has been heavily affected by the virus, with more than half of the deaths and one third of the confirmed cases recorded in Milwaukee County.

Health officials urge anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has the virus to be tested. National Guard troops are helping to prosecute people at the sites. In Milwaukee, up to 500 people were expected to arrive per day.

"The whole point here is that the more we can speed up testing, the more we believe we can quickly return our lives to normal," Mayor Tom Barrett said at an online news conference on Sunday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

As of Sunday, more than 10,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which had a total of 400 deaths and 1,820 people hospitalized with the disease.

Evers' three-phase plan to facilitate his "safer at home,quot; order would kick in only after the state meets six criteria, including fewer new diagnoses of coronavirus, fewer new reports of flu-like symptoms, and a lower percentage of 14-day positive coronavirus tests As of Monday, only two of the six criteria had been met to enter the first phase of reopening.

The establishment of community testing sites is part of Evers' management plan to scale up testing to better understand where the virus is and limit its spread.

