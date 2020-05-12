Coronavirus in the UK: Boris Johnson's reopening plans leave Britons confused

LONDON – When the coronavirus first struck, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson agonized long before closing shops, pubs and restaurants as part of the country's fight against the disease. But with the spread of the virus now slowed, making it easier to block is even more difficult.
"What the country needs is clarity and calm, and for the moment both are scarce," Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, told Parliament.
Starmer accused Johnson of spreading "considerable confusion,quot; in a country that is among the worst affected in Europe by the pandemic.
Johnson, making his first statement to Parliament about the virus, said Monday that "the nation's shared effort has prevented an even worse catastrophe." He rejected criticism that his proposals were too vague and said he hoped the public would apply "good and solid British common sense."
But political leaders in Scotland and Wales have quickly rejected parts of the new strategy. And with conflicting official advice on when a return to work should begin, even those in some sectors that generally support the government were relentless.
"Boris Johnson's great bull run speech descends into a farce,quot; was the owner of MailOnline, the digital edition of The Daily Mail.
People will be advised to use facial coatings on buses and trains and in some stores, but they are not required to do so.
They will be allowed to exercise more and meet with another person in open spaces such as parks, as long as they remain two meters or approximately six feet away.
There is also a vague schedule for the reopening next month of some schools, and the possibility of resuming some sporting events behind closed doors.
Carolyn Fairbairn, CEO of the Confederation of British Industry, a business lobby group, called the Prime Minister's plans "the first ray of light for our faltering economy,quot; and said "a gradual and careful return to work is the only way to protect jobs. " and pay for future public services. "
But while the government set targets to ease the blockade, unions said it left many questions unanswered, including some related to the safety of workplaces and transportation networks.
There were also many questions left over a plan, likely to be introduced in a few weeks, to quarantine those flying to Britain.
"The government will require that all international arrivals that are not on a short exemption list self-isolate at their accommodation for 14 days upon arrival in the UK." a government document said.
He said that "when international travelers cannot demonstrate where they would isolate themselves, they will be required to do so in government-organized accommodation."
The government said travelers from Ireland and France would be exempt from quarantine rules, but has not explained how it would ensure that people transiting these two countries to Britain are isolated.
Part of Mr. Johnson's latest problems relate to poor presentation and media management, perhaps a surprising failure for someone considered to be an effective political communicator.
Last week, expectations for a quick relaxation of some closing measures were raised, prompting media speculation that had to be dampened.
Later, Mr. Johnson upset lawmakers by saying he would announce his new plan on television on Sunday, not in Parliament, where he has appeared much less frequently than his predecessor, Theresa May.
As a concession, the prime minister delayed publication of the official document on the new strategy until it appeared in the House of Commons on Monday. But confusion continued over differences between what the government said Sunday and the document released Monday.
Mr. Johnson's new strategy is remarkably laissez-faire in his approach to balancing economic and health risks, leaving more to personal judgment. That has surprised some critics as reminiscent of the early stages of the pandemic, when lack of enthusiasm characterized Johnson's approach at almost every stage of the crisis.
In early March, he urged people to stay away from each other, but he refused to ban large public gatherings. He implored people to stay away from bars and restaurants, but he refused to order them to close.
When it changed directions and ordered the closure, the government proved more effective in ensuring that many expected, in part by adopting a clear slogan, "Stay home," and urged people to protect the National Health Service. and save lives.
On Monday, Johnson said the British had heeded the call to stay home "more thoroughly than many other towns."
That slogan has now been scrapped in favor of the bum "Stay Alert."
Johnson is under pressure from some of his own lawmakers, who want a quick reopening to limit what some experts predict could be the most severe damage to the economy in three centuries.
However, Johnson knows from personal experience how exhausting the virus can be, since he was hospitalized with Covid-19. And you want to avoid a second spike of infections and a renewed blockage that could destroy business confidence.
The government's attempt to balance those considerations has frustrated not only politicians but also some public health experts. They regretted the lack of details in the reopening roadmap on an integrated testing, contact tracking and isolation program for infected people.
"I think it is a decent starting point and it poses the challenge well," said Devi Sridhar, director of the Global Health Governance Program at the University of Edinburgh. "But he lacks clear communication about what each phase involves and has next to nothing about isolation."
Even after the government establishes an extensive testing and tracing operation, Dr. Sridhar said, it will have to provide support to households whose members are in quarantine. Public health authorities will have to monitor people to see if they develop symptoms.
Other critics noted the lack of clarity on whether people should wear face covers in public places. Scientific advisers initially downplayed their effectiveness in slowing the spread of the virus, noting that the World Health Organization did not recommend them. But as France and other countries began to demand its use, Britain has reconsidered it.
Some of Britain's reluctance has been the result of a severe shortage of masks and other protective equipment for health workers. Officials fear that if they require the public to wear masks, it could divert supplies to hospitals and especially nursing homes, where the lack of such equipment appears to have exacerbated the death toll.
So the council is voluntary, not mandatory, leaving the final decision to those Mr. Johnson hopes will soon return to work.