Coronavirus in MN: Minnesota Senate passes bill to allow most businesses to reopen – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With one week remaining on the order to stay at Governor Tim Walz's, some Republicans are trying to speed up the reopening process.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill Monday that would allow Minnesota businesses, including restaurants, much more freedom about when and how to reopen.

Frustrations about the existing order are spreading, and several Republican senators questioned its justice. For example, Senator Mary Kiffmeyer highlighted the fact that "big box,quot; stores remain open, while many small businesses remain closed.

“So what puzzles me here, members, is double standards. I see that "small box stores,quot; are very restricted and have all kinds of measures that are on your bill here and that we don't apply to "big box stores," Kiffmeyer said.

But opponents, such as Democratic Senator Bobby Joe Champion, caution that the existing path of the Governor's slow reopening is the wise one; Those scary warning stories already exist in Minnesota.

"Several different people have been infected, and those families and those workers are at risk," said Champion.

Also on Capitol Hill Monday there was frustration with the Minnesota Department of Health model of the COVID-19 crisis after new figures showed more deaths in a single setting.

Republicans, including Senator Michelle Benson, accused MDH and the governor of not being transparent.

"What is a little confusing to me is what model the governor tells us so that we can understand and participate and walk side by side in making good decisions," Benson said.

MDH insisted they will come out with new models this week that will contain new case projections, as well as new projections for deaths, and when COVID-19 should peak in Minnesota. Republicans say that such basic information is far behind schedule.

While the Senate approved the measure for a faster reopening of the state's economy, it is unlikely to go very far in the House. Right now, he's stuck on a House committee.

