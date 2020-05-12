Coronavirus in Minnesota: Free virtual events and activities happening this week in the Twin Cities (May 12 – May 17) – Up News Info

It cannot be denied: the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, but it has not prevented us from connecting with others.

Here in the Twin Cities, there are many virtual events and activities to do while safely practicing social distancing from your home.

Up News Info-TV summarized some of our best options for this week below:

%MINIFYHTML48b31d8db23e385aa9c83b641cae542415%

Composting webinar in the backyard (May 14) Hennepin Environment will host a webinar this Thursday night on how to compost in your own backyard. For more information, click here.

Jazz Fest Live (May 14) Need a night filled with live jazz performances? We have just what you need. This Thursday, the Twin Cities Jazz Festival will present Jazz Fest Live with local musician Jennifer Grimm. To learn more here.

Spring Lunch of Our Lady of Peace (May 14) Our Lady of Peace will celebrate her Spring Lunch online this Thursday. Lunch helps raise funds to cover free care for its hospice residents. Learn more here.

The Art-A-Whirl Online Experience (May 15) Art-A-Whirl is the largest open studio tour in the country. This Friday, more than 1,000 artists, galleries, bands, businesses, restaurants, and breweries will be waiting to connect with you through the Art-A-Whirl Experience. For more information, click here.

Digital concert by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (May 16) The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra invites you to share a night of comfort and togetherness through a digital concert curated by Artistic Director and Lead Violinist Kyu-Young Kim. The live broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Learn more here.



BONUS MENTION