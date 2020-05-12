Coronavirus in Minnesota: Eden Prairie Lab performs an easier and more accurate COVID-19 test – Up News Info

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota (Up News Info) – In order for Twin Cities Orthopedics to reopen for surgery, it needed a quick and accurate way to screen patients for COVID-19.

Therefore, TCO hired Oral DNA Labs based in Eden Prairie.

“We test in more than 50 states, as well as internationally. We've been doing a lot of diagnostic saliva tests in the mouth, "said company chief executive George Hoedeman.

Hoedeman says the company was established 19 years ago as a diagnostic testing laboratory to survey dental patients for possible oral disease.

But in early March, there was an urgent need to start screening people for COVID-19.

"What we have done is combine a swab or a nasal swab that also goes back to an oral survey. So we are getting viruses from both locations," Hoedeman said.

It is proven to be accurate and fast. We did this at one of the TCO access test locations a week ago. After administering a nasal swab, the nurse gave us a small amount of saline to shake and spit into a test tube.

"I am very sure that it can be used to increase the evidence in a similar way," said Hoedeman.

The lab is now conducting an internal study to see if saliva testing alone could lead to a simple COVID test at home.

"We are trying to do this in a circumscriptive way with our dental colleagues in Minnesota. And frankly, we are proud to show that we know how to do it, while others in the country are seeking leadership from us," said the company's president and chief medical officer, Dr. Ronald McGlennen.

Oral DNA has already hired six additional laboratory technicians and purchased more diagnostic equipment.

"The diagnostic test, the PCR test is very, very sensitive and very, very accurate," said Dr. McGlennen.

All while chasing what could well be a game changer, on the crucial momentum to stop this viral invader.

The laboratory is seeking more than double its current testing capacity. He hopes to process 10% of Minnesota Governor Moonshot's goal of 20,000 tests per day.