Coronavirus in Minnesota: Bar owner promises to open restaurants on Monday, even if homeowner extends – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The owner of a bar in central Minnesota reportedly plans to open his six establishments next week, whether or not the state's stay-at-home order is extended.

Kris Schiffer, owner of Shady's locations in Albany, Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin, plans to open his restaurants on Monday. Four of its restaurants are located in Stearns County, where there has been a major COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 1,400 confirmed cases.

According to WJON.com, Schiffer attended a city council meeting in Albany last week, in which he said he would open his stores to customers in person on May 18, even if Governor Tim Walz extends the order to stay home more. there that date.

On Facebook, Schiffer wrote that he has been contacting the owners of other bars and small businesses, encouraging them to open alongside him. "We need to do this in large quantities," he wrote.

Other businesses in the area that have said they will open Monday are The Side Bar in Cold Spring and Stoney’s Bar in Rockville.

According to WJON.com, Schiffer says he has 168 employees who are out of work. Plus, he says his businesses can't survive on take-away orders alone.

Minnesota's stay-at-home order is slated to expire May 18. Governor Tim Walz is weighing whether to extend it or not. Last week, he told reporters that "there were no good options,quot; to make that decision.

Since the order went into effect in March, companies like bars, restaurants and gyms have closed customers in stores, and more than 600,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment.

Still, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Minnesota continues to rise. On Tuesday, the state's death toll exceeded 600. The governor has defended the order to stay at the state's house, saying it has gained time for the state's health system to prepare for an expected increase in cases.

