Coronavirus home stay order to remain in place until end of July, says LA – Up News Info

As the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on retailers and public spaces are relaxed, the Los Angeles County chief medical official said today that orders to stay home may still remain in place until well into the summer.

"I think the recovery will take months, depending on the tools we have at hand today," said the region's director of public health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, this morning at a meeting of the powerful County Board of Supervisors.

Stressing that "in all certainty," the stay-at-home order that will expire later this week will be extended to July, Ferrer added that "our hope is that by using the data, we can slowly lift restrictions in the next three months."

With a regular television presence due to his daily briefings, Ferrer noted that any further relief from the kind of blockade the county and the City of Angels have suffered since the end of March will only be a reality if there is a "dramatic change in the virus and tools at hand. "

Related story California coronavirus update: Governor Gavin Newsom says restaurants may reopen for dinner service %MINIFYHTMLc0f0a8121bfe37722b06d2c1ed331bb415%

As of yesterday, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths in Los Angeles County continued to rise fatally. Addressing a more comprehensive briefing this afternoon, the Los Angeles County Office of Public Health said the area has had more than 32,250 cases and more than 1,560 deaths as of 8 PM on May 10. Those numbers have risen once again, a civic source tells Up News Info.

Dr. Ferrer's statements today follow the remote testimony of Dr. Anthony Faccui in the face of the Senate's warning against the reopening of financially troubled states and municipalities too soon and too fast as the coronavirus continues to spread. The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Tuesday that he was concerned "to start seeing small spikes that could turn into outbreaks."

Despite the fact that last Mother's Day weekend saw widespread cases of social distancing and the use of masks were not taken into account when LA began to allow the collection of some "non-essential" businesses on the sidewalk, the California Governor Gavin Newsom has just announced that restaurants will reopen for dinner. in service as the last measure in your Phase 2 scheme.

Although the beaches of Los Angeles County will reopen in part tomorrow, it is not yet known whether the Board of Supervisors or Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be on board to bring back the lunch and dinner meetings, though we're sure to find out soon.