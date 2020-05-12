Coronavirus encourages Denver City Council to postpone fees for plastic bags

Matilda Coleman
Denver's next 10-cent fee for single-use plastic bags will not start in more than a year, the City Council unanimously agreed Monday.

Rates were set to begin July 1 after the council approved them in December. But the council voted unanimously to push that start until July 1, 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Reused bags are considered less sterile. Some stores no longer allow customers to use them, while others require customers to pack their own groceries and products if they bring bags from home.

The rates are intended to encourage shoppers to switch to single-use bags for more environmentally friendly options, a strategy that has worked in other Colorado cities and across the country.

