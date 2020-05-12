Coronavirus Disaster Statement Extended to All Texas Counties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Tuesday extending his Declaration of Disaster to all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

Originally issued on March 13 and expanded on April 12, the Disaster Declaration provides the state with a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the state continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans," said Governor Abbott. “By extending the disaster declaration, we ensure that Texas has the resources and capabilities to open the state safely and strategically while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue to follow the health and safety guidelines established by the CDC and the Texas team of medical experts. "

READ GOVERNOR ABBOTT'S PROCLAMATION:

