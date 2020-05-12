Coronavirus cases reach more than 6,000 in Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 253 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, tying the maximum for most new cases in one day and bringing the total count of cases in Dallas County to 6,123, including 145 deaths.

The 2 additional deaths reported today include:

-A 60-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Seagoville and died at the facility.

-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas and died at the facility.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, approximately 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential services. functions

%MINIFYHTML289a32735d704160fb4aa851f8eca8fc14%

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under the age of 65 and about half have no high-risk chronic conditions. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 145 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today we tie for the most positive cases in Dallas County. The past seven days have been flat. It is too early to call this a plateau at the top, but that would be consistent with early April medical models made before the governor ordered the reopening of business. It is very important that you continue to follow the principles of Safer at Home. Avoid crowds. Maintain a distance of 6 feet. Use a cloth cover when you are on business and on public transportation. Use good hygiene, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Click here for Dallas County updates and information on COVID-19.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources