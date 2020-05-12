Coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, California: His report on Tuesday

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, California: His report on Tuesday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

A congressional district in the suburbs of Los Angeles will hold what is likely to be the last competitive federal election until November today. And it will shed some light on a big question:

Can Democrats, who have done a good job of converting voters during the Trump presidency, continue to do so in a pandemic?

Instead, all registered voters in the district, California 25, have received a ballot in the mail. They can return it by mail, drop it at a polling station, or vote in person.

The situation creates a challenge for Democrats. They often rely on efforts to get the vote on Election Day, especially to reach the large number of younger Latinos in this House district. The district also has many older whites, who favor Republicans and often vote early or by mail.

If Democrats can't mount their regular Election Day return, this race will be different from any other special election since President Trump took office. One Democrat has won all the others in a House of Representatives district that Hillary Clinton led in the 2016 presidential election, and a couple in the districts that Trump also won:

Clinton won California's 25th by almost 7 percentage points. If Republicans win today, it will be a sign that Democrats have some work to do before November.

While Germany was locked up last month, every person there with the coronavirus was infecting less than another person on average. Now that number, known as the "R factor,quot; and closely followed by scientists, has risen to around 1.1. It's a troubling change, experts say.

It should expect more outbreaks like Germany's, as the world moves toward reopening. As Donald McNeil of The Times writes in his latest summary of the virus in the US. "The dreaded 'second wave' of infection may not wait until fall, many scientists say, and may instead turn into a storm of unpredictably breaking waves across the country."

Trump's attorneys are expected to argue that Congress has no legitimate purpose in searching the records and is simply trying to embarrass Trump. House Democrats have said that getting the information is an essential part of their job.

%MINIFYHTML1e17acb3bf0093727db0e4d928f4f72e16%

Negotiations on the upcoming virus relief bill are likely to dominate debate in Congress in the coming weeks.

The proposal also calls for a rule change that may irritate baseball purists: All teams would use designated hitters, even in the National League, where pitchers have long hit by themselves. Baseball officials said the idea would simplify matters, as teams limit their journey by playing more interleague games against local opponents.

Our colleagues at Book Review tell us that Noah Feldman's book, "The Arabian Winter," coming out today, is one of the month's most anticipated books. In it, Feldman, a law professor, argues that the Arab Spring was not the failure that many people now assume.

In a review, Robert Worth, who has long covered the region for The Times, He called the book fascinating and often persuasive, though sometimes overly optimistic. I asked Robert how the book made him reflect on his own experiences covering the protests, and he said:

I enjoyed Feldman's book because it reminded me of what was so exciting about those days in Tahrir Square: you felt like you were witnessing the birth of a nation. Something was happening that had the power to topple everyone's assumptions and create something radically new.

People said things like "I am a citizen of Tahrir." There was a novelist who went to the plaza and said: "Being in a revolution is like falling in love."

Sounds silly and melodramatic in hindsight. But at the time we were all hanging around like teenagers, stars in our eyes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here