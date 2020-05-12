Coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, California: His report on Tuesday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
A Test for Democrats
A congressional district in the suburbs of Los Angeles will hold what is likely to be the last competitive federal election until November today. And it will shed some light on a big question:
Can Democrats, who have done a good job of converting voters during the Trump presidency, continue to do so in a pandemic?
"Katie Hill won in part because of the new voters," says my colleague Jennifer Medina, who is covering the race. "Many activists came to this district from Los Angeles and knocked on doors." During a lockdown, of course, activists I can't knock on doors.
Instead, all registered voters in the district, California 25, have received a ballot in the mail. They can return it by mail, drop it at a polling station, or vote in person.
The situation creates a challenge for Democrats. They often rely on efforts to get the vote on Election Day, especially to reach the large number of younger Latinos in this House district. The district also has many older whites, who favor Republicans and often vote early or by mail.
Sure enough, in the current election, more registered Republicans They have returned ballots so far, according to research firm Political Data Inc., even though the district has more registered Democrats.
If Democrats can't mount their regular Election Day return, this race will be different from any other special election since President Trump took office. One Democrat has won all the others in a House of Representatives district that Hillary Clinton led in the 2016 presidential election, and a couple in the districts that Trump also won:
Clinton won California's 25th by almost 7 percentage points. If Republicans win today, it will be a sign that Democrats have some work to do before November.
While Germany was locked up last month, every person there with the coronavirus was infecting less than another person on average. Now that number, known as the "R factor,quot; and closely followed by scientists, has risen to around 1.1. It's a troubling change, experts say.
It should expect more outbreaks like Germany's, as the world moves toward reopening. As Donald McNeil of The Times writes in his latest summary of the virus in the US. "The dreaded 'second wave' of infection may not wait until fall, many scientists say, and may instead turn into a storm of unpredictably breaking waves across the country."
2. The Supreme Court will consider Trump's finances
For years, President Trump has struggled to keep his financial records secret. This morning, the problem is brought before the Supreme Court, and the public can hear the arguments, beginning at 10 a.m. (We will have live coverage on nytimes.com and our app.)
Trump's attorneys are expected to argue that Congress has no legitimate purpose in searching the records and is simply trying to embarrass Trump. House Democrats have said that getting the information is an essential part of their job.
Republicans are divided on what to do. Some say the states with the most problems are liberal strongholds that have contributed to their own financial problems. Other Republicans favor more aid; At a lunch with colleagues last week, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah brought out a large poster that said, "Blue states are not the only ones that are screwed up."
Negotiations on the upcoming virus relief bill are likely to dominate debate in Congress in the coming weeks.
4. Baseball's plan to return in the summer
The proposal also calls for a rule change that may irritate baseball purists: All teams would use designated hitters, even in the National League, where pitchers have long hit by themselves. Baseball officials said the idea would simplify matters, as teams limit their journey by playing more interleague games against local opponents.
PREVIOUS STORY: Reconsidering the Arab Spring
Our colleagues at Book Review tell us that Noah Feldman's book, "The Arabian Winter," coming out today, is one of the month's most anticipated books. In it, Feldman, a law professor, argues that the Arab Spring was not the failure that many people now assume.
In a review, Robert Worth, who has long covered the region for The Times, He called the book fascinating and often persuasive, though sometimes overly optimistic. I asked Robert how the book made him reflect on his own experiences covering the protests, and he said:
I enjoyed Feldman's book because it reminded me of what was so exciting about those days in Tahrir Square: you felt like you were witnessing the birth of a nation. Something was happening that had the power to topple everyone's assumptions and create something radically new.
People said things like "I am a citizen of Tahrir." There was a novelist who went to the plaza and said: "Being in a revolution is like falling in love."
Sounds silly and melodramatic in hindsight. But at the time we were all hanging around like teenagers, stars in our eyes.
How we buy now
While Costco devotees have purchased items in bulk for a long time, many buyers are turning to practice for the first time to minimize the operation of grocery stores. They're buying pounds of potatoes, herbs, Lean Cuisine and more, all while diligently planning meals to use to the last ingredient.
Do you miss your cubicle already?
Alexis Soloski of the Times plunged into the Enduring appeal of work comedy, a genre with nostalgic appeal during the running of the bulls. "The idea of having an office to go to, an office that doesn't function like a kitchen table and is rarely stained with peanut butter, feels like an obscene luxury," he writes.
