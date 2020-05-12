Coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, California: His report on Tuesday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

Good Morning. Fauci warns of "unnecessary,quot; death. Baseball plans a shorter season. And voters in the Los Angeles suburbs vote while locked up.

A Test for Democrats

A congressional district in the suburbs of Los Angeles will hold what is likely to be the last competitive federal election until November today. And it will shed some light on a big question:

Can Democrats, who have done a good job of converting voters during the Trump presidency, continue to do so in a pandemic?