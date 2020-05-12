Corey La Barrie's YouTube partner breaks his silence after tragic death

The statement says the last thing organizers want the Corey family to experience is more burdens during an already difficult time.

"As you can imagine, the family is suffering right now and the last thing we want them to worry about is finances," says the page. "The memorial spending is just the beginning for the Corey family. While we may not be able to free the Corey family from their emotional burdens, we can come together and do what we can to alleviate them from financial difficulties and what will be a new reality to exist. "

GoFundMe has already raised $ 69,979 of the $ 150,000 goal, and more than 3,500 have donated.

Monday E! News also learned that the tattoo artist Daniel Silva He's in police custody in connection with the car accident that killed Corey.

Daniel, who competed in the reality competition series. Tattoo artist, was officially charged with a felony murder. Records show that he is being held on $ 200,000 bail.