Congressman visits the terminal island plagued by COVID – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Pedro Congresswoman Nannette Barragan had a first-hand look at Coronavirus-infested Terminal Island federal prison Tuesday.

It comes after a series of reports from our investigative journalist David Goldstein, who spoke to the congresswoman when she left.

The congresswoman spent more than an hour inside the prison that has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in a federal prison in the nation. Inside, he spoke to both the director and the inmates.

"There were men yelling there. They were asking for help, turning on the air conditioner, asking if they could make a call. And when I say they asked, they were screaming, "he said.

Barragan entered the prison just after 8:30.

As we have reported, 66% of inmates on Terminal Island have tested positive for COVID-19. The congresswoman said that she found narrow barracks and that there was no social distance.

"I am very concerned because it is a situation that hopes to spread another positive case," she said.

Terminal Island is a low-security prison that was built in 1938. Officials have separated the sick, but admit that only a handful of prisoners have been confined to the home, which is recommended for low-risk prisoners throughout the country with underlying health conditions.

"Time is of the essence and you see the numbers so low that they are causing a big red flag," said Barragán.

Fifteen staff members have also tested positive.

John Kostelnik, the regional union chief, admits there was confusion at first that may have put the guards in danger.

"It seemed like every meeting we had was changing," he said.

Congressional hearings on coronavirus outbreaks in federal prisons across the country will be scheduled at some point in the future. The congresswoman believes she should focus on Terminal Island first to determine what went wrong.