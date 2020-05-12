Community creator Dan Harmon hints at the movie after the show's success on Netflix

After the success of Community On Netflix, the show's creator Dan Harmon has hinted that there may be a movie in the works.

Speaking to The envelopeHarmon said he is "very, very excited" about the near future. "I can safely tell people that enthusiasm for Community, both for all this time and for the resurgence of it (on Netflix), there is always an aspect of that (that) affects the market, "he said.

“And when the market is affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. "





And he added: "I mean, when you are part of the Community Family, you learn to never raise expectations, keep them nice and low, and then be pleasantly surprised.

So I can say that there are conversations that people would like to be going through and that I am very, very excited about in the coming months. "

The cast of Community They met on Monday (May 10) for an online meeting.

Donald Glover, who plays the dumb athlete Troy Barnes on the series, joked that he felt left out when other cast members mentioned a group conversation in which they are without him.

Glover said, "Is there a group chat? Am I not in this group chat? After this, I was literally going to say, we should have a group chat!