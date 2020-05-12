Colorado exceeds 1,000 deaths from coronavirus, as 20,000 people have been confirmed with the virus

Almost exactly two months after an El Paso County woman in her 80s became the first victim of the new Colorado coronavirus, the state has now surpassed 1,000 deaths from the pandemic.

State health officials confirmed Tuesday that 1,009 people died from COVID-19 respiratory disease, while there are now more than 20,000 known cases of respiratory disease.

After the state's first confirmed death on March 13, the virus quickly became what health experts determined was exponential growth.

Deaths and hospitalizations peaked in the first two weeks of April, state data shows, with the 35 deaths on April 9 that served as the highest point for deaths. Since then, the trajectory has shifted mainly downward, with daily deaths closer to a third of the peak levels in early April. But health officials warned that cases will increase as social distancing measures relax, and a second increase is possible.

COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease, has mainly taken advantage of people over the age of 60, accounting for 920 deaths, or 91% of the state's total. But younger people have also been badly affected, including a 16-year-old Denver high school student and a 21-year-old college baseball player from Arapahoe County.

The deaths have occurred in big cities like Denver and in small mountain communities like Clear Creak. They have come to the extreme north of the state and have gone out to the Four Corners. They have been found in meatpacking workers and Walmart employees. They have arrived in prisons on the eastern plains and in sheriff's departments in the Front Range. The virus has taken Aspen bar singers and lovers of tournaments and bridge choirs.

Nowhere has it been more affected than the senior centers, which have seen almost 200 outbreaks. The pandemic has been responsible for 23 lives in one call center in Aurora and 18 in another in Weld County.

There have been 3,695 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 563 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Monday afternoon, state data shows. At least 38 people since Monday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

More than 20,100 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities recorded more than 2,900 tests on Monday as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate [51.1 tests per 100,000 people per day] remains significantly lower than the daily amount of 152 per 100,000 that health experts consider necessary to safely monitor the outbreak.

Much of the evidence has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 199 facilities across the state, seven more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

