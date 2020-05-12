Collin County Commissioners Court adopts coronavirus recovery plan for citizens – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Collin County leaders say they are about to spend tens of millions of dollars in federal aid for the benefit of citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Collin County Commissioners Court adopted the "Collin Care,quot; recovery plan this week to help families and individuals affected by COVID-19.

The county plan provides direct financial assistance for housing, utilities, and groceries; as well as funds for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, and costs and recovery efforts for cities' COVID-19.

Funding comes from the Federal Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES), which provided more than $ 171 million in federal aid to Collin County.

The financing provides relief for family and government costs incurred from March 1 to the end of the year.

Under Collin Cares, the Commissioners Court provides:

· $ 3 million for COVID-19 testing for people without insurance

· $ 5 million for personal protective equipment (PPE)

· $ 45 million for housing (rent and mortgage), utilities and food assistance

· $ 5 million to help replenish local food pantries

· $ 50 million to cities for COVID-19 costs and recovery efforts

· $ 40 million for county COVID-19 costs

Additionally, the Commissioners Court has set aside $ 23 million for future costs.

Collin Cares will provide up to $ 2,500 in monthly financial assistance to each qualifying household, with a maximum of four months of eligibility.

Dallas residents living in Collin County must apply for assistance through the City of Dallas, which also received aid funds under the CARES Act.

Officials are also finalizing plans to expand COVID-19 testing options in the county.

