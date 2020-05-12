College basketball wishes a happy retirement to Tom Konchalski, revered within the sport but unknown beyond

Legendary explorer Tom Konchalski was standing next to one of the many packed basketball courts inside the Sewall Center on the Robert Morris University campus. It was easy to spot. It can be a challenge to place him in a crowd of players, but among the few reporters who congregated to watch the action at the five-star basketball camp, someone standing 6-6 would surely rise above the crowd.

Konchalski also stood above other explorers figuratively. Few have had the same eye for talent, which is why it separates a good high school basketball player from a great college basketball prospect. The Hall of Fame coaches sought his opinion. All-Star players remembered how he discovered them.

That day, in July 2000, I was visiting Pittsburgh with my wife to spend a few days with family and friends. She was shopping with her sister and our niece, so I had an afternoon to sneak into the five-star basketball camp and enjoy the rim scene. But I only had the afternoon. We would meet later for dinner, and missing was not an option.

"You have to see this young man, LeBron James," Konchalski told me as he pressed me to his side.

"Really? OK, when do you play? Which court?

"He won't be playing again until tonight. You have to see him," he said.

The urgency with which he issued this statement made it clear that I would miss something extraordinary, even historical. It was as if the New York Times theater critic told him that a "Hamilton,quot; performance had to be made at the Public Theater, before it hit Broadway and everyone found out.

Even many years ago, however, I had been married long enough to understand that an afternoon hall pass expired when the afternoon ended. Konchalski seemed almost defeated. He knew how he would have appreciated that moment.

At 73, Konchalski is retiring from his life's work of publishing the HSBI Report, the scouting service to which most of the top university basketball coaches subscribed, and which has taken him on a journey along more 40 years and thousands of miles, not one of which he has driven.

Born in New York, Konchalski never owned a car, and used public transportation for much of his travels. He also didn't bother learning to use a computer and he doesn't carry a cell phone. He composed his exploration reports using a typewriter. It compiles them for coaches to examine and use, not for public distribution.

He fell in love with the game watching Connie Hawkins and completed his latest reports in a year that will produce future stars like Cade Cunningham and B.J. Boston. In between, he explored Michael Jordan, who is currently celebrated on "The Last Dance," a long-running documentary series on ESPN. Jordan entered a five-star camp session on Konchalski's recommendation and finished as the best player there.

"Tom Konchalski is one of the kindest and most sincere souls in basketball," Villanova coach Jay Wright told Sporting News. “He really lived for others, always rebuking the great players, respecting each player. I think he is the most honest and accurate talent screener ever. One of a kind, it will never be matched.

Early in Konchalski's career, he helped Tennessee find Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King in New York City. The "Ernie and Bernie Show,quot; continues to be one of the most revered periods in Vols basketball history, delivering an SEC championship in 1977 and five wins in six attempts against SEC Kentucky power. Shortly after that success, in 1979, Konchalski decided to leave his job as a school teacher and full-time explorer for Howard Garfinkel, the creator of the five-star camps that owned HSBI. Konchalski subsequently purchased the service from the man known throughout basketball as "Garf,quot; and continued until now.

Hofstra's coach Joe Mihalich told Sporting News that he followed Konchalski's work: "Only for 40 years! I'm so sad. There may be more scouting services, but there will never be another Tom Konchalski. He is an icon and he is really loved by everyone in basketball. This is the end of an era. "

For the past decade, basketball writer Adam Zagoria has been Konchalski's "chauffeur and roommate,quot;, primarily at the annual Nike EYBL tournament at the Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Those are long days, with four to six games occurring simultaneously and often running from 9 a.m. until primetime. Konchalski is so respected that Zagoria would often be frustrated by simply trying to leave the community center gym when the games are complete.

"It's 11 o'clock at the end of the day and you want to go out and get some food … and it takes an additional 30 minutes because everyone wants to talk to him and spend time with him," Zagoria said. he said to SN. "I'm not going to lie: That gets a little frustrating.

“Last year in the parking lot, we met Jamal Mashburn. He was there to look at his son. Jamal's face lit up when he saw Tom, he couldn't have been happier to see him and shake his hand. So we spent another 10-15 minutes standing in the dark, listening to Jamal talk about how Tom first discovered him and was one of the first people to evaluate him. "

Konchalski has an amazing memory of the players he explored; Players who had been on his reports would tell stories about how, even decades later, he would recognize them and immediately tell which school they had attended and some of their former teammates.

He also has an encyclopedic knowledge of the game. When he returned last winter from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, a three-day tournament for the best high school teams, Konchalski and Zagoria stopped by a restaurant and began to discuss where the Montverde Academy team was from last season, with Cunningham and Florida State. Scottie Barnes, ranked among the best high school teams in history.

Konchalski told Zagoria that the top three high school teams were the Power Memorial teams with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lew Alcindor) from 1963 to 1965. He also cited the 1970 Power Memorial team with Len Elmore, Jap Trimble and Ed Searcy, early 1980s Baltimore Dunbar teams with Reggie Williams, Muggsy Bogues, and David Wingate, and the Jersey City St. Anthony team in 1988 that included Bobby Hurley, Terry Dehere, and Jerry Walker.

Zagoria thought it was worth sharing it with the world, so he put Konchalski's thoughts on Twitter.

Almost immediately, Zagoria received a response from Oak Hill Academy coach Steve Smith, eager to know where Oak Hill's best teams could fit into that discussion. When Konchalski spoke, the basketball world was listening.