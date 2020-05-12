Closed restaurants, bars, and hotels further accelerate TV cable outages

They're all trapped at home, what would you think would mean a lot plus Watch television, no less. And to some extent, that's true: Millions of us spend millions of hours streaming content from Netflix, Disney +, and others. However, what we are not doing is watching cable television, especially sports, which are not happening in the bars and restaurants we do not go to.

Residential customers have been cutting cable for years, but now commercial subscribers to pay-TV companies have begun to jump into the pile of cancellations, The Wall Street Journal reports. Restaurants, bars, hotels, and airlines don't continue to pay for expensive channel packages when no one enters, and even if they could, those viewers would have nothing to do with it.

Cable operators continue to charge fees for sports programming that does not currently exist thanks to a rather tangled network of rights and contracts. And while some customers may receive refunds in the future, managing cash flow today may be easier if you cancel the package entirely. That is even truer for small businesses, which are trying to get enough resources to survive in the long term.

A bar and grill in Arizona told the WSJ that cutting its cable plan is saving the business $ 1,600 a month. Although the restaurant anticipates opening for in-person meals in the coming weeks, tables will be more spaced, seating will be limited, and screens dark, as there are no professional or college sports to display.

Business results for the first quarter were affected only to a small extent by widespread pandemic closings; Most of the home stay requests and school closings occurred in the middle or end of March, and affected only the last three weeks of the three-month period beginning January 1. Still, in the first quarter, AT,amp;T bled 900,000 customers, Dish Network fell by 413,000, and Comcast by approximately 409,000.

AT,amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson, who is expected to leave the company in late June, last month described small business subscriptions as "the most baffling and problematic area,quot; of AT & T's pay TV business.

Competitors echoed the sentiment. Charter Chief Financial Officer Chris Winfrey said in April of commercial subscriptions, "It will probably take time for this part of the business to recover," noting that restaurants, bars and hotels have suspended service until they reopen for full.

However, the full reopening is a risky proposition that will take months. Although some states already declare themselves open to business, consumer demand for in-person business remains low in most areas, as people take refuge in their homes and practice social distancing. Multiple surveys in the past two weeks, conducted by universities and multiple media outlets, have found that the majority of Americans, by a significant majority, do not believe that reopening retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues is a good idea in this moment.