Cinematographers Guild Leaders Discuss Work Underway to Reopen Film and Television Industry – Up News Info

Reopening the film and television industry "is not going to be linear and it is not going to be simple," said Rebecca Rhine, executive director of the International Guild of Cinematographers, IATSE Local 600, in today's video message to its members. "We just have to keep looking at all the different variables and find the most effective way to keep people safe, and there is nothing more important than doing this well."

Local 600 President John Lindley said one of the main instruments through which the industry will reopen is the Industry-wide Labor Management Safety Committee, which has been active for decades in developing protocols of security for the production of films and television. Lindley noted that the Safety Committee met last week and will meet again next week "to discuss a real set of safety protocols that will allow us to return to work."

He said a set of real-world protocols is necessary because "Lately we have been buried under an avalanche of security protocol documents from around the world, and cover a whole range of completely vague and pointless to be as thorough as you can." I imagine using them on a real set. "

Lindley said that when speaking at Safety Committee meetings, he emphasizes that he is "confident that our members can create the quality product with the efficiency standards that producers require, and that we will do so with complete equipment."

"And one of the things we've tried to do at Local 600," said Rhine, "is to anchor those discussions into a certain set of principles that allow us to keep people safe. So we talked about having a security officer on set. We talk about making decisions based on medical experience, we talk about avoiding discriminatory practices or violations of the HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) if medical care or people's age is included in the discussion. Robust teams that include all of our classifications that still work due to better planning and because we know how to move people. No one knows how to do it better than our members on set. "

Rhine also noted that "there are many other groups in our industry having this conversation, and we are either reaching out to them, or contacting us," including the American Society of Cinematographers, the Society of Camera Operators, and the Rental Group. of Production Equipment. "There is a whole group of people who are watching this, and we want to make sure that every element of the work that we do is covered."

To illustrate the changing landscape, Lindley pointed to two shows she heard about this week. “One of them is a function that was supposed to start again in September, and now the director has decided not to start it again until there is a vaccine, which is a long way off. Another show I heard of is a streaming feature that now points to August as their start date, and they are confident they will hit that date. Different genres have different methods. We have heard about quarantine and we have heard about evidence. "

But Rhine noted that “even the tests, much less a vaccine, are complicated. Is it your saliva test? Are there blood tests? Do you test in the morning? Do you test at night? Do you need laboratory capacity? And the medical experts we've spoken to said the conversation about the tests will be different in a month than it is today. All this serves to remind us that this will not be linear and that it will not be simple. "

"And during all of this, it is still a very emotional challenge for many of us," Lindley said, noting that at a recent Safety Committee meeting "a representative from a local in the eastern region who has really suffered from illness and something to death, he just broke down talking about how difficult this is. And we know it is very difficult for all of our members in every region. "

"The good news," he said, "is that this whole discussion of security protocols is a sign of everyone's enthusiasm and willingness to get us back to work."

Rhine concluded by saying that this historic moment has presented an opportunity "to talk about a safer culture in the workplace and ways to protect the people we have been trying to talk about for years, but this is a moment in time when that conversation is unfolding accompanied by everyone else in the industry. "