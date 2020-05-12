CineEurope 2020 Convention canceled amid uncertainty COVID-19 – Up News Info

After initially delaying this year's CineEurope exhibition convention from June to August in Barcelona, ​​the organizers have decided to scrap the 2020 event entirely. In a note today, Film Expo Group said: “With concern for the health and safety of our attendees as our top priority, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the CineEurope 2020 Convention now, scheduled for August 3 and 6. "

CineEurope is a key stop on the annual rounds of Hollywood studios as they present their upcoming lists to European film operators, and regularly attracts great talents to the Spanish city. It was one of the last big events of the summer industry events, as the organizers took steps at first to postpone the procedure, before setting tentative dates for August 2020 and finally taking it off the calendar today.

Despite some markets around the world beginning to reopen movie theaters, concern about the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Spain is only in the early stages of a four-phase shutdown (which currently includes a two-week quarantine). for visitors from other countries). countries). Film Expo added in its note today: “Given the current uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus, we believe this is the prudent decision for the industry and for everyone. Stay safe and we hope to see you all soon. ”

A two-day online CineEurope conference and trade fair will be held on June 17 and 18 of this year, with details to come. Next year, the convention is scheduled for June 21-24.

CineEurope is the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas representing 42K screens in 38 European countries. Film Expo was forced to cancel CineAsia last year amid mounting violence and anti-government protests in Hong Kong. That event will currently take place in Bangkok next December.