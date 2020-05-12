Chuck Todd apologizes for broadcasting William Barr's edited clip – Up News Info

Chuck Todd apologized Tuesday for airing a clip of a CBS News interview with William Barr that omitted a key part of his quote about the decision to suspend the prosecution of Michael Flynn.

Following the broadcast of the clip on Meet the press On Sunday, President Trump asked for Todd's start while the Justice Department raised objections.

On the Meet the Press Daily, Todd said: "I wanted to speak for a moment about something that happened in the Sunday edition of" Meet the Press. "

“During the show, we broadcast a snippet of a CBS News interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. In the bite we broadcast and comment on, Mr. Barr was asked how he thinks the record of his decision to end the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be written. Mr. Barr responded, quoting: "The winner writes the story, so it depends largely on who writes the story."

Todd added: "In the full version of the interview and the transcript, he went on to say, 'But I think a fair story would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law.' Now, we don't edit that out. That was not our edition. We didn't include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips that CBS aired.

"We should have looked at both of them and verified a complete transcript. A mistake that I wish I hadn't made and one that I wish I hadn't made. The second part of the Attorney General's response would have put it in the proper context. If we had seen that part of the CBS interview, I wouldn't have framed the conversation the way I did, and I'm obviously sorry about that mistake. We strive to improve in the future. "