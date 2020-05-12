Chrissy Teigen returns to social media after Alison Roman issued an apology

WENN / Instagram

John Legend's wife has previously declared a break from Twitter and Instagram after she was attacked by online trolls in the wake of her feud with the food writer.

Chrissy Teigen He has returned to social media after food writer Alison Roman apologized for her role in a war of words with the model-turned-chef.

During a conversation with the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, Alison explained that she was "appalled" by the popularity of Chrissy's line of cookware at US retailer Target on the back of a successful book by Kitchen – comments that Chrissy later admitted, "hit me hard."

The mother of two chose to withdraw from sites like Twitter and Instagram for a short period, but returned on Monday (May 11) at night, as she acknowledged Alison's apology but insisted that she had not had to apologize.

"Thanks for this, @alisoneroman," wrote Chrissy in response to the apology. "To be clear, it never crossed my mind to apologize for what you really thought! The comments hurt, but they made it all the more because they came from you! It wasn't my usual news of some random person who hated everything. about me! "

"I don't agree with the bunch, people wait apologizing to me with bated breath, deciding if that apology is good, people who say you were right and never was necessary in the first place, there are so many different types in this type of situation and tbh, I just want it to end. "

She continued: "I think we are alike in many ways. I remember the exact moment when I realized that I was not allowed to say what occurred to my head, that I could not say things the same way that many of My friends were saying to me. Before, I never really knew what my position was in the industry, in the world … Eventually, I realized that once the “ sarcastic girl who didn't care & # 39; & # 39; she became a fairly successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, she couldn't say what she wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wake-up calls. "

Chrissy's comments come after Alison issued her a second apology, in which she acknowledged the role of "white privilege" in her initial cook hit.

"I am not the victim here, and my insecurities do not excuse this behavior," he said. "I am a white woman who has benefited and will continue to benefit from the white privilege and I recognize that this makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful … I need to learn from this, and I will use it as motivation to do and be better" .