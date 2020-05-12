Chrissy Teigen applauds Troll accusing her of stealing recipes

Following the recent Alison Roman drama and a short break on social media, Chrissy Teigen he's back in business.

It seems that now trolls come on social networks to Cravings: hungry for more author and her beloved banana bread.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user responded to Teigen and accused her of copying her famous recipe "Twitter Banana Bread (and Uncle Mike)" from someone else. "You can't cook or you can't copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" the user wrote. "It's being copied even though you've changed one thing! Think about your own shit! Damn bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and could file a lawsuit! I just saw you reviewing and called me! Stay with you (Filipino) shit- t ".

Teigen replied: "I have no idea who Chef Mike is, but he probably wouldn't be happy to hear that you, a friend of his worthy calling, are denouncing him about his impending lawsuit."

But who is "Uncle Mike,quot; questions? Teigen writes in his book that "he's a guy who just loves this bread. That was enough for me."