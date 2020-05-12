Chrissy Teigen applauds Troll accusing her of stealing recipes

Following the recent Alison Roman drama and a short break on social media, Chrissy Teigen he's back in business.
It seems that now trolls come on social networks to Cravings: hungry for more author and her beloved banana bread.
On Tuesday, a Twitter user responded to Teigen and accused her of copying her famous recipe "Twitter Banana Bread (and Uncle Mike)" from someone else. "You can't cook or you can't copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" the user wrote. "It's being copied even though you've changed one thing! Think about your own shit! Damn bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and could file a lawsuit! I just saw you reviewing and called me! Stay with you (Filipino) shit- t ".
Teigen replied: "I have no idea who Chef Mike is, but he probably wouldn't be happy to hear that you, a friend of his worthy calling, are denouncing him about his impending lawsuit."
But who is "Uncle Mike,quot; questions? Teigen writes in his book that "he's a guy who just loves this bread. That was enough for me."
On perfecting his recipe, Teigen wrote: "Perfecting this recipe took me almost a year. That's why I needed so many damn bananas. It was fine and delicious banana bread. But something wasn't SPECIAL about it. I tried a million different things. Using the banana pudding mix made it taste fake. Toasting the top with salted coconut made it a little too coconuty. The nuts were too controversial among my friends. The milk chocolate was mixed too (… ) "
On twitter, He asked the social media user to "please,quot; tell him who this "chef Mike,quot; is.
"Then can I speak to him?" She continued. "I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I am actively talking about the restaurants I love. Can you imagine the ego thinking that someone is copying you when they have not heard of you?"
This latest Teigen Twitter response came hours after she tweeted Roman, thanking him for his latest apology on Monday.
"Thanks for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never crossed my mind to apologize for what you really thought! The comments hurt, but they did more because they came from you! It wasn't my usual news break of a random person who hates everything about me! " she wrote in response.
She added: "I don't agree with the bunch, ppl waiting waiting apologies, deciding if that apology is good, people who say it was right and never needed in the first place, there are so many different guys in this kind of situation and tbh, just I want it to end. "
the Dining at The author had accessed Twitter on Monday to apologize "formally,quot; to Teigen and Marie Kondo for the controversial comments she made in an interview where she said that the way the famous cook ran her empire "horrifies her."
