Chris Cuomo's weird interview with the man behind Arbery Video

On Monday night, CNN's Chris Cuomo spoke to the man behind the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting in one of the weirdest interviews to get out of this increasingly complicated case.

Thursday 64 yearsGregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were loaded with murder and aggravated assault more than two months after Arbery's 25-year-old shooting death in February. In a video of the incident on his cell phone, Arbery, who is black, is seen running down a street as the white and armed McMichaels await his approach from a white truck. Arbery runs around the truck but is approached by Travis McMichael, shotgun in hand. After a brief fight, a series of shots are heard and Arbery falls to the ground. The McMichaels said that Arbery looked like a robbery suspect; The Arbery family says their son, an avid runner, was ambushed by would-be vigilantes during an innocent jog.

The man who filmed the incident, William Bryan, known as "Roddy""Speaking to Cuomo alongside his attorney, Kevin Gough, about witnessing the Arbery incident. But "spoke" is perhaps very strong a word, as Gough resorted to speaking for his client. For most of the 20 minuteslong interview, Bryan remained silent, offering his opinions mainly through a handful of facial expressions as his lawyer spoke on his behalf.

Several facets of this case remain unclear, most importantly the true relationship between Bryant the McMichaels and whether Bryan was a witness or a giddy participant in this modern lynching. But one thing is crystal: Gough waI try to paint Bryan as a fool who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Two questions Cuomo immediately asked: if Bryan was the "Roddy" described by the McMichaels in the police report, and what led Bryan to record the incident from his car that day, were received with dodge and silence.

"You are afraid of the facts of this case, counselor, why?" Cuomo asked.

Gough insisted that He was not afraid before launching into a series of compliments on Cuomo's competence as a prosecutor, before suggesting that Bryan is not smart enough to answer Cuomo's questions.

"My client is a mechanic with a highschool education, and if you've ever been to high schools around here, that doesn't necessarily say much, "Gough said." And I don't care if the Board of Education doesn't like it, I'm not his friend, either. You can't ask him questions about the substance of the evidence. "

Cuomo was unmoved.

"For the record, I don't think a level of education is in any way consistent with common sense or understanding or understanding of everything you need to know about this case only through life experience," Cuomo said. "I don't care that he only went to high school. A lot of people have done that and accomplished great things, much less know why the hell they were in a car shooting videos like this."

Cuomo then switched to safer territory, asking Bryan about his feelings about the situation.

"I'd just like to say, first of all, I'm really sorry for the [Arbery] family," Bryan said. "I pray for them every night, as well as for my own family."

It wasn't long before Gough resorted, once again, to insulting his client in an attempt to demonstrate his lack of involvement in the Arbery murder.

"This is a terrible matter, and some people will have to answer for what they did," said Gough. "But my client is not responsible for that. My client was unarmed, my client has not shot anyone, my client has not been in a fight since he was in high school! And you can take a look at it: it's five and six, five and seven"This is not a gentleman who is looking for a fight or looking for trouble."

"I don't care about the size of the people involved, it's about the size of their heart and the size of their brain," Cuomo said.

Gough insisted that there is no relationship between Bryan and the McMichaels. He also said that the Arbery family "was not treated correctly" during their search for "justice."

"I know some of the people who were trying to help [the Arberys]," said Gough.

"Is your client one of the people trying to help the Arberys?" Cuomo asked.

"I was helping that day, sir," said Gough.

This is a vague law.talk: Gough seems believe the tape alone helps the Arbery family, so Bryan's intentions or if Ahmaud's well-being was on his mind while he wsince filming is conveniently debatable. But intentions are important, and a question from Cuomo towards the end of the interview underscored this point.

"Why didn't [Bryan] call 911?" Cuomo asked.

After some hesitation, Gough said, "Well, first of all, you can't use the phone for a phone call while using it as a camera."

"I know," said Cuomo. "But you can hang up and call 911. You can stop videotaping and call 911."

“I can tell you that in the real world, things are very different. It is one thing to see it on television, another thing to do it in real life. And he's not a young man …

Cuomo couldn't understand how old it had to do with any of this. Meanwhile, Bryan looked at Gough, as if trying to suppress an embarrassed smile.

Gough wanted CNN viewers to believe Bryan is too uneducated, too short, and too old to have been guilty of any wrongdoing in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. He wants viewers to believe that Bryan's participation was a blessing to the Arbery family that hefinished off just before they said they should be grateful that Bryan got in his car and filmed his son's last moments. But Gough did not adequately explain why Bryan had the urge to film a black man being chased by white men with guns, but not the sense to help Arbery by calling an ambulance when time was of the essence.

Maybe short men don't dial 911.