Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris posts an attractive sunbathing photo and fans quickly realized this

Ammika Harris, 26, is always surfing the Internet with photos and videos and giving fans what they are looking for.

Ammika, who shares a son with Chris Brown, 30, recently delighted her followers with a sunbathing photo that captivated her followers.

Ammika, who is the mother of 3-month-old son Aeko, is wearing a one-shoulder top that revealed her stunning arms and perfect skin. Fans also took a closer look at his massive tattoo.

She captioned the photo: "A woman ruled by the planet Venus."

One person asked, "What does your tattoo say? Always try to be the first to comment, thinking you would recognize me, but hey! 💔. I love you anyway 😍 "

This commenter explained, “How are you balancing being a new mom and just your normal life? I knew I loved your energy for a reason. I am a fellow Taurus. I am attracted to your spirituality. 🔮💕 "

Another follower stated: “Absolutely beautiful! You are the best in the game! Chris couldn't have been better; does not exist! "

https://www.instagram.com/p/CADnJpVAzZd/

This sponsor shared, "Someone said it says, 'Don't expect anything to live frugally by surprise.' If you zoom in on the image from 3 previous posts, it looks good."

A source spoke to Hollywood life He said that Chis is eager to see his son who is in Germany and added: “Chris knows that the safest place for Aeko right now is with his mother. I would never want to take that away from Ammika, especially at a time like this. As much as she misses her son and of course wants to see him, she knows Ammika is an amazing mother, and that's where Aeko should be. "

The source added: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko. She is not sure when she will return to the United States, but is constantly in communication with Chris." Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The friend went on to say, "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but is always working on something behind "Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They also update each other often so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything about Aeko."

Ad

Ammika is building a great relationship with her followers.



Post views:

0 0