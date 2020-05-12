Check Your Patties, Champlin Residents: 3 Foot Long Pet Monitor Lizard Missing – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Do you live in the Champlin area? Do you wonder if that huge lizard you saw walking in your garden was the product of your imagination?

Police say there is indeed a 3-foot-long Asian water monitor lizard that escaped from their home, and the owner would love a reptile gathering.

"A brief Wikipedia search has informed us that most like to eat rodents and crocodile eggs (obviously not from around here)," police wrote on their Facebook page. "Our community service officer has diligently studied and trained for years since this exact situation, and is ready to stop this creature safely."

If you come in contact with the animal, be careful. Wikipedia also notes that the Asian water monitor, when cornered, can use its claws and jaws in its defense.

Call Champlin Police at 763-421-2971 if you see this cold-blooded fugitive (in a good way).