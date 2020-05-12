Chasten Buttigieg is writing a memoir

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Chasten Buttigieg, former high school teacher with a very good Twitter bill, is writing a memory. I suppose a book deal would almost make up for him having to live with Pete Buttigieg's new quarantine, I guess. haircut, but not entirely.

People I speak Chasten about his new book, titled I have something to tell you, who will reportedly focus more on Chasten growing up as a gay boy in the Midwest and not on Chasten's life as the spouse of a presidential candidate, as he said People, "I don't want this book to feel like I'm writing a book because I want to write a political memoir." He will reportedly cover Chasten's experience with homelessness, suicidal thoughts, and sexual assault, among other things, and hopes to speak to people struggling with similar problems.

"I'm thinking of a lot of young people who were wondering, 'Do people involved in politics see me? They understand me? I took a lot of deep breaths and decided I'm just going to put this on the page, "says Chasten.

To be honest I would rather see Chasten Guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! that its supposedly more famous but rather boring husband, so, well, good for Chasten, why not? Although considering that this memory is not finished and is scheduled to be released in September, I am skeptical that we will actually see it. Pandemic productivity remains a myth.