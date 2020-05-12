Charli XCX credits block for saving her relationship with her boyfriend

The singer of & # 39; Boom Clap & # 39; She reveals that she was close to breaking up with her boyfriend Huck Kwong before closing, but the self-isolation has brought them closer than ever.

Stored Coronavirus Block Charli XCX and Huck kwongThe romance of

The pop star admits that the time of separation was testing the couple's relationship and that she and her boyfriend were about to separate before they were forced to isolate themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now they are closer than ever.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Charli said: "We were, I'm not going to say, at the end of the road, but close to him. We lived on separate sides." from the country and although we were physically very separated, emotionally we were also quite distant. "

"And in this time period, I am extremely fortunate that he brought us together physically, because now we are living in the same house but also emotionally, and I finally understand that this person is someone I can trust with my life." and I will have my safety and protection in the foreground of your heart, no matter what happens. "

She added, "If you had told me that two months ago, you're going to spend 60 solid days with this person you're in a relationship with, 'I would have said,' Are you kidding me? I don't think make it possible. " But actually it was really cool and I think it has shown me that sometimes in life you just have to throw yourself into something without thinking about … what could happen, what could happen wrong. "