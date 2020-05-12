Charli and Dixie D & # 39; Amelio have officially left The Hype House

The Hype House will never be the same.
So, if you are a person who frequents the Internet, you have probably heard of Hype House.
And you've probably heard of TikTokers Charli and Dixie D & # 39; Amelio.
Last week, the representatives of the sisters officially confirmed their departure from Hype House through The Hollywood Reporter. However, the two were rumored to have left the creative house even before the article came out.
Fans became suspicious after noticing that Charli and Dixie had stopped appearing on Hype House's official TikTok account.
There was also speculation about Charli's recent breakup with Hype House member and co-founder Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy.
Charli and Dixie are also not the first members to leave Hype House.
Hype House co-founder Daisy Keech left the group earlier this year after facing a major creative and legal dispute with Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson.
And while Daisy's departure was a little more urgent, D & # 39; Amelios' representatives emphasized that "while the businesses (of Charli and Dixie) are separate (from Hype House), their friendships with the members continue."
But the good news is that Charli and Dixie will continue to create a lot of content in the coming days.
And if everything works, the D & # 39; Amelios would make L-O-V-E to make their own reality show.
What do you think about Charli and Dixie's departure? Or what about all the Hype House drama? Let us know in the comments below.
