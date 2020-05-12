Chaffee County woman missing after failing to return from bike ride

A 49-year-old Chaffee County woman was reported missing after failing to return from a bike ride.

Around 5:45 p.m. On Sunday, the county communications center received a report that Suzanne Morphew of Maysville was unable to return from a bike ride in the County Road 225 and U.S. area. 50, according to a press release. The call was made by a Morphew neighbor.

Sheriff's staff and Chaffee County search and rescue members searched Morphew, and a widespread search of the area continued Monday morning. Tracking dogs and teams from the Colorado Department of Corrections, along with a Mesa County tactical team, also participated in the search.

In all, about 100 people joined the search effort, but as of Monday afternoon, Morphew had not been found, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Morphew's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 719-539-2596 or call Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.