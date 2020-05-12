Castle Rock restaurant that defied Colorado public health order closes

CASTLE ROCK – The restaurant ordered to close after defying a state-wide public health order by offering the Mother's Day dinner service that closed Tuesday, despite a steady stream of potential customers hoping to have a food there as a token of support

C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen caught national attention Sunday when owners Jesse and April Arellano welcomed crowds of customers to their small restaurant. Customers filled the tables, a patio, and lined up outside the door.

Most did not wear masks, according to the video and photos published on social networks, and no one practiced social distancing.

Restaurant workers in Colorado must wear masks when interacting with the public, and restaurants have been limited to take-out services since mid-March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jared Polis said Monday that health officials would suspend the restaurant's license because it posed an "immediate health hazard," and the Tri-County Health Department also ordered the restaurant's closure.

"I was very disappointed to see people and companies actively violating the law and challenging public health orders this weekend," Polis said during a press conference on Monday. "We all have laws that we agree with and that we don't agree with, but we all have a responsibility, as Colorado residents and Americans, to comply with the law."

Jesse Arellano said Monday that he had not decided whether to close the restaurant, which remained open that afternoon after the Polis and Tri-County announcements. Customers who showed up Tuesday morning said they saw conflicting messages online about whether the restaurant would open.

Arellano said Monday that he had not expected such large crowds on Sunday and said he has received death threats since a video showing the full restaurant went viral.

"We thought we were going to get some people for Mother's Day and that would be it," she said.

Prospective client Rob Howe said he thought the initial closure of the pandemic was warranted, but said it had gone on too long. Around 9 a.m., he and several other customers taped cash to the front wall of the restaurant as a sign of support.

Customers have begun taping cash in front of the closed C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen in a show of support pic.twitter.com/GCkQapF3HM – Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) May 12, 2020

"It's about our freedom right now, and the governor's overreach," he said. "And we are doing real harm to our citizens that we shouldn't be doing right now."

He went on to say that those at high risk for the new coronavirus should stay home to avoid putting themselves at risk of infection, and that the decision to stay should be made by each individual's assessment of their personal tolerance for risk, not by mandate of the government.

"When I go to Walmart, I wear a mask," he said, pointing to the nearby Walmart. "But I can walk here, I can go to Walmart, I can go to Home Depot, I can go to Safeway. But I can't go get a breakfast burrito. That doesn't make sense to me. "

A dozen people tried to eat at the restaurant on Tuesday morning; most left quickly after noticing that the doors were closed and the lights were off.

