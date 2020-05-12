Carolyn Reidy, CEO of Simon & Schuster, dies at age 71 – Up News Info Tampa

(CBSLocal) – Simon & Schuster, owned by ViacomCBS, today announced the death of Carolyn Reidy, a long-time employee who had been CEO of the publisher for the past 12 years. Reidy worked at Simon & Schuster for almost 30 years and during her time oversaw the release of titles for some of the biggest names in literature, including Stephen King, Doris Kearn Goodwin, and Bob Woodward. In 2017, Reidy was named "Person of the Year,quot; by Publisher Weekly, who praised her leadership "through the Great Recession, digital publishing disruption, and a slow-growing sales environment, all while keeping Simon & Schuster as a commercial and critical success. "

ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement earlier today: “It goes without saying that this is a great loss for our company and the entire publishing industry. Carolyn was a passionate and beloved leader who helped authors reach readers around the world, and in doing so played a key role in making Simon & Schuster what it is today: one of the world's leading consumer publishers. successful and respected in business. "

Reidy had a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College in Vermont, as well as a master's degree and a doctorate from Indiana University. His contributions not only to Simon & Schuster, but to American literature as a whole have been widely disseminated and shocking throughout his career. CBSLocal along with Simon & Schuster and the entire ViacomCBS family send heartfelt thoughts and condolences to Carolyn's family and loved ones.