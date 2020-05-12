Cape Cod Ice Cream Owner Starts GoFundMe for a Harassed Employee

More than 400 people have flooded a GoFundMe campaign with donations for a Employee of the Polar Cave ice cream parlor who was reportedly verbally harassed by customers when the local Mashpee store opened Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers were angered when the business reopened with new ordering guidelines, prompting backups, owner Mark Lawrence said. Verbal abuse led the 17-year-old employee to resign, Lawrence said in the fundraising description.

"Last Friday, our opening night of the year, you encountered an unwavering verbal assault with some of the most vulgar and unsavory words thrown at you, these should not be heard in the men's locker room, regardless of whether they are directed at a adolescent, "he wrote. Despite this, she continued to work until the last ice cream was served and then handed over her apron. When asked why he did not tell me before this (behavior), he simply said that he did not want to disappoint me or our loyal fans. "

Lawrence said he organized the fundraiser for the teenager, who worked for him for the past three years, after receiving multiple calls and messages from people asking how they could help her support her, with a man even offered to pay her wages until she returned to the store or found a new job.

"This young woman was planning to work as much as possible to save money for college in the fall, ”she wrote. “All donations, no matter how small, will make a difference. All funds will go directly to your University Fund. "

Governor Charlie Baker also commented on the incident, and if there may be more to come as businesses reopen, on Monday. Press conference.

"I've actually been to that ice cream place," said Baker. "I think anyone who has been to the Cape has been there."

He said that while ice cream may be "a rite of the arrival of hot weather and summer," people should be more understanding.

"I feel terrible for the owner, whom everyone I meet says he is one of the most decent people you would like to meet," Baker said. "I feel terrible for young children who were just trying to serve a product that people really wanted."

Going forward, Baker said he believes people will adopt new security measures and wait times in all industries, whether they like it or not.

"But I feel terrible about what happened to those people," he added.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe had gone up $ 12,494 of your goal of $ 15,000.

Lawrence said the employee was always hard-working, friendly, and a favorite of many repeat customers.

"No one deserves this kind of abuse," he wrote, "especially a 17-year-old girl, at a time when we as a country should be united."

